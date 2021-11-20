FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 1,143,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,907. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,455,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $3,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.