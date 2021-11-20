Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

FRLN opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

