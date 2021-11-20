Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.22

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $95.22, with a volume of 3848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,561,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.