Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVH opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

