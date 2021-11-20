Francois Morin Sells 16,950 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.