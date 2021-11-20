Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$182.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The company has a market cap of C$34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

