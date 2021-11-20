Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.86. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

