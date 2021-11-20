Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:FBRX remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Friday. 335,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,552. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.