Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The company traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 222073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$715.65 million and a P/E ratio of -116.54.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

