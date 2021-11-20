Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.37.

FL opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

