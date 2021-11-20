Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post sales of $7.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

FLUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 144,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,792. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

