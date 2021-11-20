Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLUX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

