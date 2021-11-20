Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £180 ($235.17) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is £139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is £136.05. The company has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of -277.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

