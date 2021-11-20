Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Fluidigm worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

