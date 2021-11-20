FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

FLIDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

