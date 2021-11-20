Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $247,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

