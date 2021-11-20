Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

