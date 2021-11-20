Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000.

NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

