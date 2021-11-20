Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $242,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

TECL opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33.

