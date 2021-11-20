Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $223,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

GOLD opened at $20.25 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

