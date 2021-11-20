Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCJ opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.