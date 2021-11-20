Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period.

HAWX stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

