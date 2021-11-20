Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 3,450 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period.

GINN stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.

