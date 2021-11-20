Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMGMU. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $567,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

