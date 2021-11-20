Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco India ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN opened at $28.66 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

