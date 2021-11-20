Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 22,759 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

