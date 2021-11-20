FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FPAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 260,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,165. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper in the third quarter worth $61,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

