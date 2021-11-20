FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of FPAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 260,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,165. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
