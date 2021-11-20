FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.87. 1,875,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 967,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

