Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.