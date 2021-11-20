Flamingo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.05 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $87.56 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.