Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

Fiverr International stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $152.27 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

