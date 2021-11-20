Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52-week low of $139.75 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,083 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

