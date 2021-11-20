FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. 3,071,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

