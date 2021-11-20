First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FUNC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. First United has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First United by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

