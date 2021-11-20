First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNSC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

