First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.47 and last traded at $60.58. Approximately 38,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 60,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.