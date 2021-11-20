First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

