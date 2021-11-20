First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.44

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.