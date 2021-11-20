First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Up 55.6% in October

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $649,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

RNLC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.44. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

