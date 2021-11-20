First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

DHIL opened at $219.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $20.00 dividend. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

