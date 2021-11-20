First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 78.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,878,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 43.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

