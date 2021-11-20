First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,688 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

