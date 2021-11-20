First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of IVERIC bio worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

