First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.09 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

