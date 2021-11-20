First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 287.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

