First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 37,403 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

