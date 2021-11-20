First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

