First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

