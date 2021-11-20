First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

