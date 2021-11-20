First PREMIER Bank Purchases 156 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $204.89 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.43 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

